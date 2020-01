 Rissa a Miami: due donne transgender mettono KO gli aggressori… [VIDEO]

Two trans women beat up homophobes/transfobics in Miami who kept harassing them. They asked them to stop. They warned with calling the police. Assholes wouldn’t listen. We’ve put up with enough from homophobes & those who don’t accept or respect us. They need to Realize that we wont put up with ANYONE any longer! So withhold your homophobia, because we will defend ourselves and you mite have fractured outcomes. When diplomacy and tact isn’t effective enough, pues a madrasos!

